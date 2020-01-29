A company connected to a one of the largest landowners in the country has purchased several properties near the Factory in Franklin.
A company connected to billionaire Brad Kelley bought three properties on Harpeth Industrial Court for $8.5 million in early January.
In 2016, the Nashville Business Journal noted the LLC involved in the recent purchases has the same mailing address as a famous horse breeding farm in Kentucky that Kelley owns.
According to the Nashville Business Journal, another business connected to Kelley already owned hundreds of acres in Franklin north of the Factory, and a group he’s involved with owns the Factory itself.
Kelley is the seventh largest landowner in the United States according to Land Report 100, a publication that tracks the holdings of large landowners. That report estimates that Kelley owns 1.15 million acres, or about three times the total area of Williamson County. Forbes estimated that Kelley has a net worth of $2.4 billion.
Damon Seale, the owner of the piano company Seale Keyworks, sold the buildings, but said he couldn’t reveal much about the buyer. He said the new buyer is letting him stay in the location while he searches for a new space.
“We don't know what the purchasers plans are. We know we're going to be here for a while, probably a year or so,” he said. “It doesn't sound like there's anything pressing ... We really don't know anything.”
Judging by a 2012 Wall Street Journal profile about Kelley who, according to the profile, rarely gives interviews and doesn’t use email, that’s par for the course.
“I grew up on a farm and that’s about as good an explanation as there is,” he told a WSJ reporter, explaining how he became such a massive landowner.
In addition to the properties listed above, Kelley also owns an 8,000 square foot home in Franklin, which he purchased in 2003.
