Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new location on May 27 at 102 Lumber Drive in Franklin.
“We are excited to bring Penn Station to Franklin,” Jason Day, managing owner of owner NV Ventures, said in a release. “We are growing quickly in the Nashville area, and we’re excited to bring Penn Station to Williamson County. We can’t wait to introduce residents to our unique products like our fresh-cut fries and hand-squeezed lemonade.”
NV Ventures has 12 Penn Station locations in the Middle Tennessee area.
Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot and cold deli sandwiches, including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies baked daily in the restaurant. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carry out and catering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.