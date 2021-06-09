Southeast Venture officials and their project partners last week formally broke ground on June Lake, the mixed-use development they have planned for 775 acres adjacent to Interstate 65 in Spring Hill.
June Lake is slated to comprise 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms. The development will rise around a new exit from I-65 that will connect Buckner Lane to Lewisburg Pike and is scheduled to open in May 2023.
“Our goal with June Lake is to create a distinct district in Spring Hill that uses convenient amenities to provide opportunities for authentic shared experiences, while also allowing for high-density commercial development along I-65,” said Don Alexander, project manager at commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture. “June Lake will be a new, thriving community with both high-quality homes and businesses. This is a monumental step for Spring Hill.”
Photos courtesy of Southeast Venture and Peyton Hoge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.