Cool Springs-based PhyNet Dermatology LLC. acquired an Ohio skin clinic company, adding three out-of-state locales to its portfolio.
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic announced via press release this morning its acquisition by the Franklin-based network of dermatology practices known as PhyNet. PhyNet will establish new management for the three partner clinics in Ohio and operate them the way other PhyNet practices operate, which aims to take full advantage of a modus operandi that mitigates the administrative burden on dermatologists and emphasizes direct interaction with patients.
Dr. Lydia Parker, owner of The Parker Clinic since 1992, attributed the deal to PhyNet presenting an opportunity for her business to expand its offerings and focus more on clients. She will still supervise the practice’s operations along with its other 11 associate providers.
“For nearly 30 years, my focus has always been on providing patients with the best dermatology care and cosmetic services in Ohio, and I’m proud of the reputation we have built,” Dr. Parker said. “Under this new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology, we are able to take advantage of their best-in-class management practices, which allows our providers to spend more time face-to-face with patients. This means more flexibility for patients to receive the treatments they need when and where they want them.”
The transaction was executed by Medic Management Group LLC. and Weston Hurd LLP., Attorneys at Law; both of whom represented The Parker Clinic.
The new partnership with three clinics further deepens the pool of PhyNet’s national reach of over 100 locations throughout 16 states. PhyNet facilitates day-to-day management of dermatology practices, and the company works with the staffs of those individual practices on all facets of the business from clinical operations to new offerings.
“The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic has established itself as a market leader by pairing its patient-centric approach with a full range of the highest quality medical dermatologic and cosmetic services,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “This alliance allows PhyNet Dermatology to provide The Parker Clinic with corporate support and backing, freeing their team of board-certified dermatologists to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”
This comes a month and a half after PhyNet similarly announced its partnership with Dr. Antonio Cruz, founding owner of Rhode Island-based SkinPros LLC. That acquisition also added three offices that provide a broad spectrum of cosmetic, medical and surgical skin care solutions.
“My colleagues and I pride ourselves in delivering exceptional patient treatment and outcomes. We are pleased to partner with PhyNet Dermatology which will allow us to focus even more on continuing to provide a second-to-none patient experience,” said Dr. Cruz.
The SkinPros practice had seen recent growth leading up to the deal with a fourth location in Swansea, Mass. The practice is headed by three other board-certified dermatologists besides Dr. Cruz: Dr. Erik Domingues, Dr. Katayun Adhami and Dr. Larry A. Evans. Additionally, their staff includes specialists and office staff.
Pirri attributed the SkinPros acquisition to PhyNet’s focus on expanding its “growing footprint throughout New England.” He also noted SkinPros’s reputation as a boon for PhyNet.
