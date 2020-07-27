One of the country's largest lenders will on Tuesday open the doors to its first retail presence in Middle Tennessee.
PNC Bank Regional President Mike Johnson and his team will open their office in the Southside at McEwen shopping center anchored by a Whole Foods store.
The move comes a few years after PNC’s business banking group set up shop downtown and includes a tech-heavy approach to banking that features screen-mirroring capabilities from customers’ phones or tablets as well as PNC team members able to work on tablets and able to work with customers in what the bank calls conversational gathering spaces.
Johnson and his team also plan to open retail offices later this year in Hendersonville and in downtown’s 1200 Broadway tower — which incidentally also houses a Whole Foods store.
More broadly, PNC — which has more than $440 billion in assets — is this year also pushing its retail network into Boston, Denver and Houston. In all, it plans to open 20 branches on those market before the end of 2020.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
