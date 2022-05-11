Renderings have surfaced for Project Suitcase, an 1100-acre development in Spring Hill not yet detailed to the public.
The 3-D renderings appear to show two massive, commercial complexes on an expansive campus, reasonably inferable as office buildings but less so as a retail center. This would differs slightly from the specialty of Wilmington, Mass.-based The Richmond Company — a real estate management and development company whose portfolio is concentrated mostly on the eastern seaboard. The company primarily deals with residential and retail properties.
Phillip Pastan, president of The Richmond Company, has personally filed the planned development concept and annexation request with the Spring Hill Planning Commission. The Richmond Company has also partnered with Goodwyn Mills & Cawood, one of the southeast’s biggest architecture and engineering firms. GMC has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The original plan addresses about 706 acres up against Interstate 65, accessed from Jim Warren Road directly from the west. The annexation targeted roughly 428 acres — mostly under Maury County jurisdiction with a margin thereof in Williamson — to pull the land into Spring Hill jurisdiction and incorporate it into the rest of the development for use as either commercial, industrial or green space, which would yield 1134 acres. The Williamson County parcels, however, were removed this week from the annexation target because they were outside the urban growth boundary.
The plan itself is sparse on detail not only for the general public but also for city staff. The Municipal Planning Commission fielded the item Monday night only to routinely review the lack of notes or changes made to the plan due to there being no recommendations from staff to change any elements of the plan, chiefly due to there being little to critique on the city’s part. Cole Williams — reporting from GMC’s Birmingham, Ala. office — represented the applicant before the Planning Commission this week.
“We’re still working on our plan, so we will resubmit a revised plan at a later date for a final submittal and for additional comment,” Williams said.
Commission Chair Jonathan Duda raised the inquiry of whether or not any plans were in place to service the property’s water from Spring Hill either in part or in full, which was determined to be a future discussion. At present, the entirety of the land in question is to be serviced by Maury County. Duda’s main concern is that Maury County reinstalled new lines in a water system upgrade, and those lines may not meet Spring Hill’s size standards for fire service.
Zoning for the property confirms commercial and industrial use, and the annexed portion was rezoned from residential to accommodate this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.