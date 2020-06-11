Franklin-based restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality has named former Chief Operating Officer Claire Crowell as chief people officer and Lyle Richardson, most recently director of operations, as COO.
The CPO position is new to the company, the portfolio of which includes six Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant locations and sister concepts Deacon’s New South, Scout’s Pub and Americana Taphouse.
Crowell began her career with A. Marshall Hospitality in 2008 as a manager for the Puckett’s brand. She has assisted in opening eight company restaurants and served as general manager at Puckett’s Nashville prior to being named COO.
Crowell’s role will include overseeing human resources and employee development through training opportunities, peer-to-peer groups and retention programs.
Richardson, after managing restaurant operations for City Tap and Granite City, joined A. Marshall Hospitality as director of operations in 2019.
“I am proud to make this announcement on behalf of Claire and Lyle,” Andy Marshall, owner and CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality, said in the release. “They have shown great talent in their areas of expertise and will serve these positions well.”
In addition, the company has announced Jami Blainey, previously the general manager of Americana Taphouse in downtown Franklin, has been named general manager at Puckett’s Franklin. Similarly, Jordy Sadler, former front of house manager at Deacon’s New South in downtown Nashville, has been promoted to general manager of Americana Taphouse.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.