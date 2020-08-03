Construction crews have completed the main structure of an office building for the Franklin personal finance company Ramsey Solutions.
The six-story, 192,000-square-foot building building is the second high-rise on the company’s campus in Berry Farms. The first 223,000-square-foot office building was completed in July 2019 and houses about 900 workers.
Construction on the second building started in August 2019, and Ramsey Solutions hopes to open the building in May 2021. A visitor lobby will connect the buildings.
In June, Ramsey Solutions received $2 million in grants from the state to help construct the new building. The project represents a $52 million capital investment, and the company hopes to eventually create 600 jobs in Franklin. Right now, the company is actively recruiting for 50 open positions.
At first, Ramsey Solutions plans to only use the first three floors of the second building, leaving room for growth as the company hires new workers.
“Our mission is to provide hope, and that’s what so many people need this year,” CEO Dave Ramsey said, according to a press release. “The continued growth and expansion of our company and building gives us the ability to help more families as they are staring into the face of uncertainty.”
Ramsey Solutions received about $1.3 million in state grants, and a maximum of $2.2 million in tax incentives from Williamson County and the city of Franklin, in 2015 to help construct the first building on the company’s 47 acre campus.
