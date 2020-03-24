A legal challenge to Reliant Bancorp’s plan to buy the second-largest bank in Montgomery County has been dismissed by a Davidson County chancellor.
Paul Marshall, an investor who frequently sues banks involved in mergers and acquisitions, in late February filed a complaint against Reliant and First Advantage Bancorp and the latter’s directors saying their agreed plan of union won’t properly reward First Advantage investors and that the Clarksville-based bank’s board had breached its fiduciary duty in approving the deal.
Parshall last Tuesday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, which the court followed up with an order on Thursday.
Shareholders of both bank holding companies on March 3 approved Reliant’s planned acquisition, which will create a company with about $3 billion in assets and 27 offices in Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga. The merger — a stock-and-cash deal originally valued at $123 million but now worth a little less than $70 million — is slated to close April 1.
FB Financial CEO says Franklin Financial deal still on track
Another local bank deal impacted by the market’s torrid time of late is the planned purchase by FB Financial of Franklin Financial Network. That agreement, which will create a $10 billion regional player, was worth $602 million when it was announced a little more than two months ago. Today, it values Franklin Financial at a little less than $300 million.
FB Financial President and CEO Chris Holmes told the Post Monday his team remains committed to the transaction and excited about its long-term potential.
“The uncertainty around the COVID-19 virus is impacting the value of banks, including FB Financial and Franklin Financial,” Holmes said in an email. “Our merger agreement does not allow for price adjustments due to such market conditions. The proposed merger agreement remains subject to various regulatory and shareholder approvals.”
Neither company has yet scheduled a shareholders’ meeting to vote on the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.