In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, a renewable energy firm based in New York is accusing the Brentwood-based oil company Delek of fraud.
The accusation is connected to a Delek subsidiary’s sale of a renewable energy project in 2018.
In 2013, the renewable energy firm AltAir started a new business called Paramount to produce jet fuel from animal fat. In 2015, Alon, a subsidiary of Delek, acquired a controlling interest in the new project. In court documents, AltAir claims it retained a substantial minority share of Paramount.
In the lawsuit, AltAir claims that when Alon invested in Paramount, the company agreed to give AltAir 43% of the proceeds if Paramount were ever sold.
In November 2017, according to the complaint, a company called World Energy expressed interest in purchasing Paramount. World Energy ultimately bought Paramount for $70.5 million in March 2018.
On the day of the sale, AltAir claims that Alon provided documents showing that Paramount’s working capital was negative. That is, its financial obligations were more than its assets.
In that scenario, the sellers of Paramount would normally pay the buyer to make up for the negative balance. In the opposite scenario, the buyer would usually pay to balance out the account.
According to court documents, Alon offered to let AltAir out of that adjustment process. Instead, the company would simply receive $32 million, about 45% of the total sale.
However, AltAir claims in the lawsuit that Delek and Alon hid the true working capital of Paramount leading up to the sale. According to court documents, Delek calculated that Paramount’s working capital was $14 million just a few months after the sale.
That meant World Energy would now have to pay the difference. According to the complaint, the company ultimately paid the $14 million adjustment.
In the lawsuit, AltAir claims that it should have received a payment for its share of the working capital. The company claims that as a minority owner it had no way to independently verify Paramount’s financial situation and had to rely on Delek and Alon’s estimations, which is why it took the original deal.
If AltAir received 43% of the sale price and the $14 million paid for Paramount’s working capital, then the total would have come to about $36.3 million. That’s about $4.3 million more than the payment company already received.
Delek hasn’t filed a response to the complaint, which was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court. A representative for the company said Delek doesn’t comment on active lawsuits.
