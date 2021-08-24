Packaging holding company Resource Label Group has acquired a Northern California printer founded in 2004.
Terms of Resource Label Group’s deal for Tek Label and Printing, which goes by Teklabel, aren’t being disclosed. Teklabel is headquartered in Milpitas, near San Jose in Silicon Valley, and brings to six the number of firms Resource Label owns in the Northern California market. Founded by Jim Di Bona and David Hinds, Teklabel is home to about 30 employees; their addition has pushed Resource Label’s team to more than 1,500.
“We are proud to welcome the Teklabel team to the RLG family,” said Mike Apperson, president and CEO of Resource Label Group. “Jim and David have built an impressive business and we are honored to have their leadership, experience, and passion for exceeding the needs of customers and employees.”
Teklabel works with customers in the food, wine, personal care, nutraceutical and medical markets. Other holdings in the San Francisco region include companies focused more narrowly on the wine sector.
Resource Label was acquired by private-equity firm Ares Management earlier this summer (read here). The company runs 19 plants across North America.
