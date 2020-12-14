Packaging manufacturer Resource Label Group has acquired a Seattle-based label maker, doubling its location count in Washington state.
Terms of Cool Springs-based Resource Label Group’s deal for Labels West aren’t being disclosed. Labels West was founded in 1978 and works with companies in the wine, spirits, health and beauty, food and nutraceutical industries. It employs 54 people and grows Resource Label Group’s total payroll to about 1,400.
“Labels West is recognized throughout the industry as a preferred supplier of innovative packaging solutions and we look forward to working together to serve our growing customer base across North America,” Mike Apperson, president and CEO of Resource Label Group, said in a statement.
Labels West represents the 17th acquisition for Resource Label Group, which is owned by investment firms First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth. If the company’s past moves are any indication, look for more deals soon in the Pacific Northwest: In 2017 and 2018, Apperson and his team bought two peers in Canada and they snapped up four California companies from mid-2018 until early this year.
Emilio Pedroni, a managing director at First Atlantic Capital, said Labels West represents “another important addition to the Resource Label organization, and we look forward to continued growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.