Franklin-based packaging manufacturer Resource Label Group has agreed to acquire Colorado-based StickerGiant.com Inc.
Closing of the transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days, pending regulatory approval. Financial terms are not being disclosed.
The pending deal will follow Resource Label Group’s having acquired Seattle-based label maker Labels West in December 2020 (read here).
Created by John Fischer in 2000 and billed as one of the nation's first online sticker companies, StickerGiant focuses on the ecommerce sticker and label custom manufacturing sectors, according to a release. The company is based in Longmont, Colorado, and recently received Colorado Manufacturer of the Year recognition related to advanced manufacturing and machining.
The release does not note if StickerGiant will retain its name and how many people the company employs. John Fischer and Beth Smith, serve as founder and CEO, respectively, of the company, officials with which could not be reached for comment.
“The [StickerGiant] culture, business model and enthusiasm has positioned [the company] as the market leader in the growing ecommerce space,” Mike Apperson, Resource Label president and CEO, said in the release. “We embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and look forward to working with all Giants to build upon their success.”
Resource Label Group employs more than 1,500 associates in the U.S. and Canada and is a portfolio company of publicly traded and Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corp.
