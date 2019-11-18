The Franklin revenue cycle manager Revecore has opened a new office in Cincinnati.
Revecore helps hospitals and health systems get reimbursed for the care they provide.
In a press release, Revecore CEO Mark Talley said the company’s underpayment review and denial prevention business has grown tremendously.
“The new BLS|Revecore Service Delivery & Innovation Center (The BLS Innovation Center) is a dynamic and collaborative workplace in a vibrant city that will enable us to attract new associates from an even larger candidate pool,” he said, according to the release.
The new 18,000 square foot office will have space for more than 100 employees. The location will house the underpayment and denial prevention teams. In addition, it will be a hub for application development, data science and enterprise technology.
Founded in 1996, Revecore currently employed about 500 people and provides services to more than 200 hospitals.
