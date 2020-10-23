Rustici Software has tapped a nine-year employee to lead the Franklin-based organization.
Tammy Rutherford has been named managing director of Rustici, which develops e-learning standards software and is home to about 30 people. She replaces TJ Seabrooks, who had been at the helm of 18-year-old Rustici since mid-2018 after joining the company in 2011. Seabrooks has been named chief technology officer at PeopleFluent, another company under the umbrella of Learning Technologies Group, the British publicly traded company that paid at least $26 million or Rustici in 2016.
“I’m truly honored and excited to step into this new role,” Rutherford said in a statement. “Rustici Software is a very special place and I look forward to protecting and developing the things that matter most to us — treating our people and our customers with care and respect.”
Like Seabrooks, Rutherford joined Rustici in 2011 and had been its director of accounts and marketing. She is a Vanderbilt University graduate who previously held marketing and client services roles at Asurion and HealthStream, among others.
“I’ve worked with, learned from, led, and been led by Tammy,” Seabrooks said. “She’s simply one of the hardest-working, most people-centric leaders I’ve ever met. I know I can leave Rustici in her hands and she’ll care for the people, and the place, with the level of care it deserves and the values it demands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.