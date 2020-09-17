To help with the growing demand for dermatology services in Williamson County, the owners of Harpeth Valley Dermatology are expanding their operations and opening a new practice in Thompson’s Station in September.
Drs. Megan Morrison and Pezh Shoureshi, a married couple who live in Williamson County but started their business in Murfreesboro in 2015, said they recognized it can take weeks and even months to get an appointment with a dermatologist in their home county.
So the timing seemed right to them to open a practice in Williamson.
“Pezh and I were fortunate to build great practices in Murfreesboro and Smyrna, but Franklin is where we are raising our family and call home,” Morrison said.
“Williamson County and the surrounding area are underserved markets for dermatology and we’ve had friends express frustration at having to wait so long to get in to see a doctor. Our goal is to provide prompt and comprehensive care for our neighbors at our Thompson’s Station location.”
The owners of Harpeth Valley Dermatology says it will offer general dermatology services, dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery, aesthetics, phototherapy, laser treatment and pediatric dermatology. The practice will open with offices located at 990 Elliston Way in front of the Tollgate subdivision along Columbia Avenue.
Morrison and Shoureshi will also continue to serve their patient base in the Rutherford County area. They are opening a Harpeth Valley Dermatology office in Smyrna.
“Megan and I will lead a staff of patient-centered doctors, RNs and administrators that strive to deliver innovative, comprehensive and compassionate care for patients,” Shoureshi said. “We look forward to continuing our work in Smyrna while building our practice in Williamson County. We can’t wait to get started.”
Morrison is a board-certified dermatologist and Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of West Florida in 2006 and received her Doctorate in Osteopathy from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010.
Shoureshi is a board-certified dermatologist with a special interest in complex medical dermatology and cutaneous oncology. After receiving his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder, he completed a M.S. in Molecular Biology at the University of Denver. He received his medical degree from the Lake Erie college of osteopathic medicine Erie, PA.
For more information on Harpeth Valley Dermatology or to schedule an appointment, visit www.harpethvalleydermatology.com. Appointments are available now.
