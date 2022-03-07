The commercial complex 1st and Main in Historic Downtown Franklin has leased seven of its units to beauty-industry businesses since the beginning of the year through Salons by JC.
Positioned on the corner of 1st Avenue South and East Main Street — stretching primarily east along the latter on its southern side — the 37,000-square foot retail development was completed in 2020 during the heat of the pandemic. Many of its tenants are brand new lessees who have snagged spaces this year like Flower + Field Beauty who relocated from the Westhaven Golf Club to move into Salons by JC, a collaborative space for beauticians at 1st and Main.
Beth Wade’s advent brought Flower + Field in late January around the same time that six other beauty establishments brought new licenses to Salons by JC suites: Alexandrea’s Lashes, Bangs Beards & Bourbon, Blue Suede Salon, Hair by Aleah, Hair Therapy Salon and Morgan Stradiot Luxury Extensions.
Alexandrea’s Lashes offers a variety of eyelash and brow services including lash extensions, hair removal and waxes — the latter for not only brows but also lips. Leah Luther is a licensed, double-certified esthetician who established Alexandrea’s Lashes at 99 E. Main St., suite 22.
Bangs, Beards & Bourbon provides hair coloring, styling and cuts in suite 11. Their staff of three educated technicians aims to foster relationships with patrons to help clients plan the growth of their hair to realize long-term hair goals both for growth and for style.
Blue Suede Salon is the third location for a preexisting franchise launched in Eagle, Col., and it is the first location to reach Tennessee. It comes from prolific hair specialist Ryan Collingwood who opened one of the aforementioned Colorado shops, and he plans to travel back and forth between his Colorado space and the new one in suite 32 of 1st and Main. Collingwood previously ran one of the most prominent salons in San Diego, Ryan Thomas Hair Studio.
Morgan Stradiot Extensions boasts of bringing the first certified hair lingerie specialist to the Nashville area, also operating as a uniquely certified Kacey Welch Method artist. The Kacey Welch Method is a luxury extension method using patented silk wefts.
Salons by JC already has a Cool Springs location in addition to other Nashville-area establishments in Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet and downtown Nashville. This newest location competes with The Parker House, a garish venue for expert beauticians only a couple blocks west on Main Street.
Other businesses at 1st and Main include e|spaces — a flexible workspace provider with two other locations in the county — and manduu, a boutique fitness studio and the first such business to be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration for electrical muscle stimulation program.
