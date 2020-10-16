The burger restaurant Shake Shack is opening its first location in Williamson County in the McEwen Northside development in Cool Springs.
A press release from Northside McEwen developer Boyle Investment Company notes that the restaurant will open in 2021. It’s the second Shake Shack location in Tennessee. The other location in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville opened in 2018.
“We are excited to officially welcome Shake Shack as a tenant at McEwen Northside,” Boyle Investment Company partner Phil Fawcett said. “Shake Shack will be a great addition to the impressive list of diverse tenants at McEwen Northside and will add to the unique dining experience the mixed-use district offers.”
The Nashville Business Journal reported in October 2019 that the Shack Shack location was already included in building plans.
Boyle noted that it has already completed phase one of the development, which includes about 208,000 square feet of office space and 341 apartments. The full project will have 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet for restaurants and retail, a 150 room hotel and 800 apartments.
Other tenants at the development include Mitsubishi Motors, Perry’s Steakhouse, Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, PROSE Nail Salon, Just Love Coffee, Vintage Vine 100 and Williamson, Inc.
