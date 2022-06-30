The Hillside Center on Nolensville Road has taken yet another step closer to full occupancy with the addition of a Sherwin-Williams paint shop.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based franchise specializes in not only paint but also stains, supplies and coating solutions, and it has brought its offerings to Hillside Center. About 1,600 square feet of available space in the marketplace is listed by the Nashville branch of Colliers International via Woody Widenhofer and Brian Forrester.
At 7180 Nolensville Rd., Hillside Center is a key retail and restaurant strip along one of the less developed segments of increasingly developed corridor from Nolensville into South Nashville. Restaurants currently featured at Hillside include Birdie's, Keriyaki, Marco’s Pizza, Sweet CeCe’s and Wings To Go. Among the other shops present there are First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry, HappenChance Social, Malakouti Architects, Nolo Eye Care and RMA Jiu Jitsu.
Hillside is positioned across the street from Brittain Plaza, another retail center. Aside from these two developments, much of this segment of Nolensville Road is rural and residential. However, it opens up just a mile north thereof where the thoroughfare is newly paved with construction sites in various locales as development becomes increasingly incessant along Nolensville Rd.
From here to Burkitt Road north of Hillside and Brittain is a stretch of sparsely developed land before the zoning density intensifies with more and more businesses as it heads toward Nashville. From around the start of the new pavement nearly all the way to Old Hickory Blvd., Nolensville Road is also seeing a widening project spearheaded buy the Tennessee Department of Transportation to reduce congestion, which has become a more and more prevalent issue in the area with the population growth.
An intersection nearby is also being rehabbed with assistance from TDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.