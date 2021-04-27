Franklin-based wealth management company Southwestern Investment Group has promoted Mark Deering to the role of senior executive vice president.
According to a release, the position is new to the company, which comprises more than 40 teams across the country. Previously executive VP, Deering also serves as the company’s national sales director. He is a certified financial planner who oversees training and mentoring for Southwestern Investment Group advisors.
Deering, a graduate of Wheaton College, has been a member of the Raymond James Leaders Council each year since 2015 and was named to Forbes’ list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2018-21.
“Mark Deering exemplifies a true passion for service, both professionally and personally, and this is the heartbeat of our mission at Southwestern Investment Group,” Jeff Dobyns, Southwestern Investment Group's president, said in the release. “The experience and knowledge he brings to our company combined with his genuine care for and ongoing dedication to his clients has helped many turn their financial visions into reality.”
Established in 2002, Southwestern Investment Group oversees more than $5 billion in client assets. The entity’s advisors use Raymond James Financial Services, which is home to 7,900 financial advisors, as a broker-dealer.
