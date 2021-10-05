Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has added a board-certified family medicine physician to its roster of medical providers, according to a press release from the Franklin health care facility.
Dr. Richard Gibson, who has a specialized focus in sports medicine will specialize in the evaluation and non-operative treatment of orthopaedic injuries.
“As the community continues to grow, we are proud to also expand our team of providers to offer even more specialized services,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “Dr. Gibson will often be the first stop for patients with an orthopaedic injury, and his training in sports medicine treatment will help patients get back to doing what they love as quickly as possible.”
Originally from Maryville in East Tennessee, Gibson grew up admiring his father’s career as a family medicine physician and team doctor for Maryville College. He was inspired to pursue a career in medicine, earning his undergraduate degrees from University of Tennessee and his Doctor of Medicine from East Tennessee State University.
He completed his family medicine residency at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Florida, and his fellowship training at American Sports Medicine Institute, founded by the world-renowned sports medicine specialist Dr. James Andrews, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Gibson specializes in the evaluation and treatment of concussions and related injuries. Throughout his training, he has served as team physician for multiple high school and college athletics departments, including providing coverage for Troy University, Samford University, Birmingham-Southern University and the SEC baseball tournament. In his new role, Gibson will also serve as the team physician for Page High School.
“I admire Bone and Joint Institute’s involvement in local athletics and commitment to excellent care,” Gibson said. “I look forward to getting to know the local community and planting my family’s roots here.”
Outside of the office, Gibson and his wife, Sarah, enjoy outdoor activities, grilling and smoking meats, especially a good brisket. The Gibsons will welcome their first child in October.
