Streamline Event Agency, a Franklin-based live event company, has hired Derek Schaaf, former CFO of Ackroo, as its new chief financial officer, per a release.
A native Canadian, Schaaf comes to Streamline from Toronto with a breadth of financial executive experience in the music and entertainment, technology, resort and hospitality, and manufacturing industries, says the company. With experience spanning over 25 years, Schaaf has served as chief financial officer and chief operational officer for both public and private companies working to complete acquisitions, structure equity raises and grow overall business.
“Streamline is undergoing a major transformation both internally and externally,” said Justin Zebell, chief executive officer and president of Streamline. “We are very excited to welcome Derek who brings experience in both finance and the music and entertainment industry to Streamline. Derek is well-versed in our world and has the skills needed to help our company continue to evolve and expand.”
Schaaf is also the founder of an e-ticketing technology startup that services touring artists and events. Having spent almost 20 years in the music industry and being part owner of the largest independent music sales and marketing company in Canada, Schaaf says he is passionate about the music, entertainment and events industries and its profound universal influence.
“I’m humbly honored and excited to join a company that has found generous success in both live and virtual events,” said Schaaf. “Streamline is more than an event agency; it’s a company that is focused on creating experiences that have a lasting impact. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to serve Streamline, our team members and most importantly, our clients and their audiences.”
