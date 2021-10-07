Franklin-based behavioral health and addiction treatment provider Summit BHC has swiped two top executives from Acadia Healthcare, expanding its leadership team in preparation for accelerated growth.
Summit has tapped Acadia’s Healthcare Chief Strategy Officer Andy Hanner and Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Brady to fill the respective roles. Both worked together with current Summit CEO Brent Turner at Psychiatric Solutions, then at Acadia Healthcare until Turner resigned in 2019 with a deal to shorten his non-compete clause.
The combined duo bring with them more than 53 years of experience in their respective fields, and a long track record of working together in executive positions. Hanner previously led strategy for Acadia, including the opening or acquisition of new behavioral health facilities and psychiatric hospitals, and prior to that was division president for Psychiatric Solutions.
Brady led HR, employee benefits and payroll for Acadia, and initiated several recruitment and retention initiatives. She has worked in the behavioral health space for more than 23 years, including as director of employee benefits for Psychiatric Solutions.
“These two experienced executives are important additions to our leadership team given our planned expansion. Each of them will play key roles in a bright future for our company,” Turner said in a release. “Andy brings extensive experience in development and will spearhead our efforts in both acquisition and de novo growth. Kim will lead our human resources efforts as we scale up to support our expanding footprint and workforce.”
The departure of Brady and Hanner marks the third C-Suite resignation of the week for Acadia Healthcare, including CEO Debbie Osteen.
