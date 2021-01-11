Mental health and addiction treatment services company Summit BHC has acquired facilities in Virginia and Pennsylvania, growing its network to 24.
Term of Franklin-based Summit BHC’s deals for The Pavilion and The Farley Center in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Seabrook in New Jersey aren’t being disclosed. Summit BHC has been run since last year by former Psychiatric Solutions and Acadia Healthcare President Brent Turner and has been backed since 2017 by Lee Equity Partners and FFL Partners.
In buying the Pavilion and The Farley Center, Turner and his team have added to a Virginia footprint they launched in 2019 by opening a recovery center in Portsmouth, 50 miles southeast of Williamsburg. As part of the purchase, Summit BHC also is taking over a semi-private living accommodation for individuals in recovery.
In New Jersey, Summit has acquired Seabrook, an addiction treatment provider launched 46 years ago that comprises a 153-bed inpatient treatment on 40 acres about 40 miles south of Philadelphia as well as three intensive outpatient programs.
“Seabrook is well-established and recognized in the substance [abuse] treatment community, and we are committed to carrying on its tradition of providing the highest quality care going forward,” Turner said in a statement.
Summit and Seabrook weren’t strangers going into this deal: In late 2015, Summit bought a 25-acre extended-care facility in Western Pennsylvania from Seabrook.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.