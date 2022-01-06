Franklin-based Summit BHC has acquired seven psychiatric hospitals from Strategic Behavioral Health.
The acquisition brings Summit for the first time to New Mexico, North Carolina and Wisconsin while expanding the network’s presence in Iowa, Tennessee and Texas. The seven hospitals include a total of 613 inpatient psychiatric beds, plus a variety of outpatient programs.
Summit owns and operates 31 facilities in the U.S., according to a release.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We are excited to welcome these facilities and their staff members to the Summit family," Summit CEO Brent Turner said in the release. "We are committed to providing these communities with the high-quality care they have come to expect, and we look forward to working closely with them."
Turner, a former Acadia executive, has since taking over at Summit in 2020 brought on more Acadia veterans and led a series of other acquisitions.
In September, private equity firm Patient Square Capital bought Summit BHC from other investors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.