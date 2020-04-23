While the COVID-19 outbreak has been challenging for many, Ann Carroll School of Dance (ACSD) in Franklin is implementing creative ways to help bring back some normalcy to its students’ lives.
To keep the school of over 500 dancers engaged and connected, ACSD has moved to a virtual studio, offering live dance classes six days a week.
Ann Carroll School of Dance instructor Maggie Howard said taking the studio online was an easy decision because dance is exactly what the students need right now.
“Dance is the normal in their day,” Howard said. “We want to continue to be a second home for our students and give them a space to see their friends and teachers and do what they love. I know personally, I need this too. It gives me something to look forward to throughout the day.”
ACSD, which was founded in 1970 in the garage of Ann Carroll’s home, began operating from a virtual studio on March 22. Weekly classes that were once taught in person can now be accessed online via Zoom. All age levels and styles are represented, and dancers are encouraged to take all the different classes for fun and as a way to learn something new.
To get the whole family involved, ACSD has offered family dance jams, pet dances parties and a virtual children’s musical.
“Times are hard right now,” Howard said. “If our virtual classes and activities add happiness to our students’ day, it’s worth every second.”
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS is a series documenting how small businesses in Williamson County are adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you know about a business that is using a creative approach to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak send an email to matt@businesswilliamson.com.
