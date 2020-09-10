The tech company Thnks, which recently moved to Williamson County from New York City, will soon open its new headquarters in Franklin.
The company allows users to send thank you gifts via text mesage or email to colleagues. The gift could be a coffee for a busy client or soup to a sick coworker. The goal is to strengthen business relationships by making it easier to send gestures of appreciation.
The Thnks office, located at 131 Third Avenue, will open on Sept. 15. The company currently has 15 local employees, but plans to grow to 50 employees over the next three years.
The Thnks staff has been working remotely since mid-March, but now employees will be going into the office with proper safety and social distancing measures.
“We couldn’t be happier with our decision to relocate to Tennessee. The local talent we’ve added to the team have already made an impact. We’re excited to continue to build out the Thnks team in Williamson County and continue to utilize the exceptional talent of the greater Nashville area.” CEO Brendan Kamm said, according to a press release.
The company is slated to receive a $100,000 grant from the state government to assist in its expansion. The company announced the move to Williamson County in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.