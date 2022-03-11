Franklin-based American Health Partners has made three internal changes to the leadership roles at Tennessee Quality Care in recent months, each one the promotion of a woman to a leadership role, per a press release.
Tennessee Quality Care renders private nursing services in the home health hospice care spaces throughout 35 counties.
These leadership moves involved promoting Nichole McClain to senior director of home health according to the release. McClain joined Tennessee Quality Care in 2017 as a branch manager but quickly moved through the ranks since then as the administrator for the home health unit and now senior director.
The healthcare provider also announced the transition of Kelly Nichols to vice president of national operations. A graduate of University of Tennessee-Martin, she previously served three years as their director of home health and hospice operations until last year when the transition began. Prior to that, she also operated as clinical manager and administrator respectively. She brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, mostly from posts-acute care positions.
A third change came with the promotion of Lynn Gottke to vice president of finance and shared services. For the last three years, she was Tennessee Quality Care’s divisional controller, doing the same work for Unity Psychiatric Care. A certified public accountant with over 20 years of financial operations experience, Gottke is expected to focus on mergers and acquisitions in the new role while also providing financial leadership for company. In the past, she led the company’s implementation of its electronic medical records system. The company also attributed landmark growth and revenue increases to her leadership.
“It’s exciting to see high-performing members of our team advance and grow in their careers with Tennessee Quality Care,” said Robin Bradley, chief operating officer at AHP. “Kelly, Nichole and Lynn are passionate about our mission of providing excellent healthcare and service that exceeds expectations. Under their leadership, I’m confident our Tennessee Quality Care division will continue to grow and provide compassionate, person-centered care to more patients across Middle and West Tennessee.”
Franklin-based American Health Partners is a healthcare continuum operator serving adults and seniors while specializing in long-term support for daily living and home health and hospice care yet also short-term care focused on recovery and rehabilitation. AHP also has operations in nine other states through two divisions.
