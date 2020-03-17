Stones River Dermatology has opened a new practice in Thompson’s Station, its third location since it began providing dermatology services over a decade ago.
With locations also in Murfreesboro and Smyrna, the Thompson’s Station office is located in the Shelter Insurance corporate building at 900 Elliston Way, Suite 101.
“We’re very excited about our new location in Thompson's Station,” Dr. Ronald “Junior” Nelson, founder of Stones River Dermatology who has earned several awards, said in a press release. “We have several current clients that travel to our locations in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that can now receive our services closer to their home.”
Nelson, Dr. Megan Morrison and Dr. Pezhman Shoureshi are leading members of Stones River Dermatology.
The company says its services include medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, aesthetics, Mohs micrographic surgery, narrow band UVB phototherapy, IPL, Botox and fillers.
For more information, visit www.stonesriverdermatology.com or call 615-904-2010.
