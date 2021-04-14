Tivity Health has added a chief information officer and chief experience and innovation officer to its leadership team to help steer the health and wellness company’s digital transformation.
A former division CIO for Optum and HCA Healthcare, Tivity has tapped Sarah Richardson to the top technology role. She will lead delivery of the company’s incoming digital engagement platform and expand customer relationship management tools and data strategy.
Richardson most recently was the Vice President of IT Change Leadership for the primary care arm of Optum and previously led technology initiatives in their California and Nevada markets. Prior to that, she served as CIO for HCA Midwest Health System. Richardson, a certified career coach and self-proclaimed super-connector, also launched a leadership consulting venture in Los Angeles last year focused on collaborative coaching.
A Boston-based digital marketing executive, Stacey Santo, will take the role of chief experience and innovation officer. In her role, Santos will implement data-driven marketing strategies and help oversee the development of new product and service offerings.
Prior to joining Tivity, she was an independent marketing consultant Independent Blue Cross’s Medicare Advantage plans and served as executive vice president of global strategy and consumer engagement for the digital arm of sports equipment company Asics. She has deployed digital marketing strategies for clinical trials, online shopping sites, a social media site for seniors and footwear and clothing company Reebok.
Their appointments come as Tivity leaders look to build their future in the broader social determinants of health space by using digital tools, artificial intelligence and data analytics to provide individualized wellness support to its members. The company already offers a suite of digital fitness classes as part of its pandemic strategy, with intentions to continue expanding and broaden their member base beyond senior citizens.
"We are positioning Tivity Health to be the modern destination for healthy living with a sophisticated digital platform and data analytics capabilities that enable us to personalize member experiences and diversify revenue streams," said Richard Ashworth, President and CEO, Tivity Health. "The addition of Sarah and Stacey to our strong leadership team will accelerate our efforts by leveraging their expertise in omni-channel marketing, AI tools, data strategy and product development. They are proven leaders who will support and contribute to Tivity Health's culture, and I am excited to welcome them to the Company."
