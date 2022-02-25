Tivity Health has announced quarterly and annual earnings, with Q4 revenue of $126.8 million a 26 percent increase compared to the figure of the same period in 2020.
The Franklin-based wellness company, known for its SilverSneakers program, also posted annual revenue of $481.3 million, up 9.9 percent year-to-year.
The quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share fell below the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.38 per share. The figure compares to earnings of $0.38 per share from the same period a year ago.
Related to SilverSneakers, a company release notes 58.4 million in-person visits compared to 46 million totaled during the prior year. Similarly, in-person visits for Q4 were 16.5 million, up from the 9.3 million mark in 2020.
Virtual visits were 3.4 million in 2021, an increase of more than 100 percent compared to the figure of the previous year.
Income increased 88.8 percent in 2021 to $107.4 million, compared to the $56.9 million from 2020.
“We are excited about our growth prospects in 2022 as we anticipate an increase in eligible lives and further momentum across our in-person fitness and digital initiatives,” said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO.
Tivity shares (Ticker: TVTY) were trading at $28.81 toward the end of Friday's session, up 2.76 percent. Volume was below average.
