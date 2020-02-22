A number of analysts following Tivity Health have slashed their price targets for the company by 40 percent or more in the wake of bad news about the company’s Nutrisystem division and the exit of CEO Donato Tramuto and his lieutenant Keira Krausz.
Tivity shares, Barrington Research’s Michael Petusky told clients, “will almost without a doubt spend at least a couple of quarters in the penalty box” after the company said it needed to write down the value of the Nutrisystem business by more than $370 million, in large part because of lower growth prospects. Petusky has lowered his price target for Tivity — while keeping his ‘outperform’ rating — to $24 from $38 and says Tivity’s nutrition arm is “still a mess.”
In the wake of a 45 percent fall Thursday, it appears Tivity investors aren’t quite done pushing for a new floor for the company. In midday Friday trading, the shares (Ticker: TVTY) were down about 3 percent to $12.13. That’s down from about $40 when Tramuto said he would buy Nutrisystem and near the levels at which the shares traded in mid-2016 before the former CEO announced a plan to sell the traditional disease management units of what was then still Healthways.
Petusky’s target cut is in line with those of several of his peers, although he is more optimistic than most:
• Sean Wieland at Piper Sandler has lowered his target to $15 from $25 and told clients Nutrisystem’s buy-one-get-one strategy will hurt results this year and that the business isn’t yet being meaningfully cross-sold to customers of Tivity’s fitness plans.
• Also cutting his target to $15 from $25 is David McDonald at SunTrust, who said Tivity must still show it can execute on the premise of combining fitness and nutrition plans.
• The biggest target cut has come from Cantor Fitzgerald’s Steven Halper, who now sees Tivity shares climbing to $17 in the coming year or so versus his previous target of $40. One of his reasons: The first few months of the year are key for Nutrisystem and they’ve been bad, which means there’s little opportunity to change the story for 2020.
• Also noting this season’s importance to Nutrisystem is Alex Fuhrman at Craig-Hallum, who has slashed his target to $18 from $30.
• David Styblo at Jefferies has cut his target to $16 from $28 and downgraded his rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy.’ He said there are too many uncertainties to let investors commit to a bounceback.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.