Less than two months after a shakeup of its executive suite, Tivity Health is preparing to bid adieu to three board members, including its chairman since 2015.
The planned departure of Kevin Wills, CFO of Pilot Flying J in Knoxville, as well as longtime local health care executive Paul Beckley and Livongo CFO Lee Shapiro, also comes on the heels of Franklin-based Tivity adding three directors since last summer to represent a pair of activist investors. Following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting next month — and assuming its investors vote in favor of the proposed changes — the Tivity board will comprise nine members.
Taking Wills’ spot as chairman, effective last week, is Anthony Sanfilippo, who joined the board last month per Tivity’s agreement with HG Vora Capital Management, the owner of nearly 10 percent of its stock. (Also now representing HG Vora is Erin Russell, a former principal at private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners.) Sanfilippo was CEO and chairman of gaming company Pinnacle Entertainment before its 2018 sale to Penn National Gaming and also is a director of Papa John's International. He has since co-founded several ventures focused on investing in and helping grow hospitality companies and related real estate ventures.
“We thank Kevin for his tremendous Board leadership and valuable contributions over the last eight years. As we look to the future, we are confident that Anthony's board and leadership experience — including as the former CEO of two highly successful public companies focused on hospitality and customer experience — will be invaluable,” said Robert Greczyn, Tivity’s interim CEO and a director. “We believe our board and management team will benefit from Anthony's unique perspective, judgment and counsel.”
Greczyn, Sanfilippo and their peers have their work cut out to grow Tivity’s business. In announcing the departure of former CEO Donato Tramuto in February, the company also said that the Nutrisystem business it bought last year had deteriorated to the point where Tivity needed to book an impairment charge of more than $370 million.
Shares of Tivity (Ticker: TVTY) were up more than 12 percent to $6.30 Wednesday morning. Year to date, however, they have lost more than two-thirds of their value.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
