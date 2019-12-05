The directors of Tractor Supply have chosen a veteran of some of retail’s biggest brands to be the farm and ranch brand’s new president and CEO.
Hal Lawton will take over at Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Jan. 13 from Greg Sandfort, who this summer extended his contract on the heels of the unexpected departure of his next in line, Steve Barbarick. Lawton this morning announced his resignation as president of Macy’s, a job he has held since September 2017.
Prior to that, the 45-year-old was a senior vice president of eBay North America for about two years and spent 10 years at Home Depot, where he rose to senior VP of merchandising.
“The board is convinced Hal Lawton is the right CEO to build on Tractor Supply’s success and lead the next stage of the company’s growth,” said Cynthia Jamison, chair of Tractor Supply board. “Hal is a proven leader with a unique omnichannel experience to deliver on our customer’s evolving expectations as we look to the future of retail. With a strong track record of results across different companies, responsibilities and cultures, Hal has a broad base of experience in retail with a proven ability to drive innovative growth strategies.”
Sandfort, 64, will remain employed with Tractor — where he has spent 12 years — through the end of February and then advise Lawton on his transition until August. He said Lawton “is a great cultural fit and the right leader for the future growth of Tractor Supply."
Shares of Tractor Supply (Ticker: TSCO) rose about 1 percent to $95.72 Wednesday. Over the past six months, they have fallen about 10 percent.
