A trio of local entrepreneurs has launched Made South Hospitality.
The group borrows its name from co-founder Christopher Thomas’ series of food and drink festivals and holiday markets, typically held at The Factory at Franklin, Home Page sister publication Nashville Scene reports.
Joining Thomas is Monte Silva, who has held management stints at Acme Feed & Seed, Fleming’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Merchants, Bound'ry, Watermark and Jeff Ruby. Chef Alex Belew has worked at Blackberry Farm, Spoon & Stable, Husk Nashville and Brasserie Jo. Most recently, Belew owned and operated Dallas & Jane in Rutherford County.
Made South Hospitality plans to soon announce its first restaurant concept, targeting opening in the fall. In addition to formulating restaurants, Made South Hospitality will plan new special events.
The first under development is the Franklin Food & Wine Festival, tentatively scheduled for spring of 2022.
Read more here.
This post originally in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.