Hilton's innovative hotel brand, Tru by Hilton, recently announced the opening of its latest property, Tru by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Nashville.
Located at the intersection of Knoll Top Lane and Liberty Pike in Franklin, the 135-room hotel is owned and managed by Parks Hospitality Group. The new Tru by Hilton is conveniently located near historic downtown Franklin, Williamson Medical Center, Ramsey Solutions, Ag Expo Center and Harlinsdale Farm.
According to a press release, Tru by Hilton says it promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, rooted in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton says it is a revolutionary brand with a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a new, affordable hotel experience.
“We are incredibly honored to introduce the Tru by Hilton brand and its innovative type of lodging to Franklin,” said Chris Hardy, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Parks Hospitality Group. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Franklin/Nashville area.”
Tru by Hilton says its properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds; smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk; large bathrooms with premium bath amenities; top-rate in-room entertainment; a complimentary build-your-own "Top It" breakfast bar with healthy, sweet and savory items; a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip" market with gourmet snacks and drinks.
As Tru by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize its commitment to the health and safety of guests, the releases says the property is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection.
To make a reservation, visit Tru by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Nashville or call 615-814-6440.
