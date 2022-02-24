Maury Regional Health has hired Davin Turner, DO, as chief executive officer for the organization, effective Feb. 24.
“I am honored to lead Maury Regional Health as we deepen our commitment to being southern Middle Tennessee’s first choice for health services by delivering superior access, quality, value and patient experience,” said Dr. Turner, per a press release.
Dr. Turner has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as president and chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care Medical Center St. Joseph, a 352-bed tertiary hospital in St. Joseph, Mo. He has been with Mosaic Life Care since 1996.
During that time, Dr. Turner also served as chief medical officer and president of Mosaic Life Care Clinic, a multi-specialty practice consisting of more than 200 physicians and 100 advanced practice providers at 50 locations in three states. Mosaic is the only healthcare system in Missouri that is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a select group of independent health systems that are granted special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and medical expertise.
Dr. Turner received his medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He trained at the University of Massachusetts – Fitchburg Family Practice and Brighton Medical Center in Maine and is board certified in family practice.
In addition, Dr. Turner completed his master’s degree in Healthcare Management from the University of Texas in Dallas. His professional affiliations include the American College of Healthcare Executives, American College of Physician Executives, American Medical Association and American Osteopathic Association.
Dr. Turner and his wife, Michelle, have three adult children: Victoria, who lives in Nashville with her husband Dylan, and twins Allison and Peyton.
“I look forward to further advancing the mission of Maury Regional Health,” said Dr. Turner. “This is an exciting time for the health system as we experience unprecedented growth. We are going to remain the highest quality healthcare provider in our region, and we are going to provide those crucial services in ways that don’t require patients to travel long distances.”
