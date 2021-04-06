The Tivity Health board of directors is set to shrink by two seats next month, when two incumbent members will not stand for re-election.
Peter Hudson and Ben Kirschner were first elected directors of Franklin-based Tivity in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Hudson, 55, is a managing director of health care venture capital Alta Partners and also chairs the boards of U.S. Acute Care Solutions and Emergency Medicine Physicians. Kirshner, 43, is chairman of Tinuiti, a digital marketing agency he founded in 2019. He joined the Tivity board via its ill-fated acquisition of Nutrisystem, which was unwound late last year.
The planned departures of Hudson and Kirschner will come after a 2020 in which the Tivity board saw lots of changes. First, three of its 12 directors — including veteran local health care executive Paul Keckley — said they would step away on the heels of the exit of then-CEO Donato Tramuto and Nutrisystem President Dawn Zier. After that, new CEO Richard Ashworth was elected to the group and activist investor Dan Tully resigned his seat, saying he was satisfied with the progress the company had made during the previous year and change.
Shares of Tivity (Ticker: TVTY) were up nearly 4 percent to $23.82 midday Tuesday. Over the past six months, they have risen about 60 percent, pushing the company’s market value to nearly $1.2 billion.
