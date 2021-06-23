In its second executive leadership announcement of the month, Nolensville-based U.S. Urology Partners has named former Vanderbilt professor Raoul Concepcion chief science officer.
In the role, Concepcion will build out a precision medicine prostate cancer program for the three-year-old, PE-based physician network, as well as oversee research operations at its 24 locations.
A former clinical assistant professor in the Department of Urology at Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Concepcion has been the director of The Comprehensive Prostate Center since 2016. Prior to that, he was in practice for more than 26 years, eventually serving as the director of advanced therapeutics and research at Urology Associates in Nashville.
According to a press release, Concepcion has also served in multiple investigative roles for research initiatives with a focus on advanced prostate research. With this background, he co-founded CUSP, a company that focuses on managing urology clinical trials.
“We are excited that Dr. Raoul Concepcion has joined U.S. Urology Partners as Chief Science Officer,” U.S. Urology Partners CEO Mark Cherney said in a press release. “His longstanding experience in urological clinical research programs and analytics will assist U.S. Urology Partners and its partner practices in providing optimal care for patients. Dr. Concepcion will be particularly helpful in advancing our precision medicine program, including genomics, genetic testing and counseling.”
Earlier in June, U.S. Urology Partners tapped former Campassus executive Corina Tracy to serve as chief operations officer, bringing the company's C-suite to five members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.