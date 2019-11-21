The unemployment rate in Spring Hill and Maury County jumped up dramatically during October, most likely in response to the United Auto Workers strike that lasted nearly the whole month.
There were more than 3,000 unemployed people in Maury County last month, hiking the unemployment rate all the way up to 6%. Compare that to the county’s 2.6% unemployment rate the month before.
The impact was smaller in Spring Hill, with more than 700 people unemployed and a one percentage point increase in the unemployment rate.
“The vast majority of Tennessee's counties had continued low unemployment in October. The ebb and flow of the statistics in several areas will likely return to more typical numbers in the coming months,” Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner Jeff McCord said, according to a press release.
The UAW strike lasted from Sept. 15 to Oct. 25, putting most of the 3,800 workers at the G.M. plant in Spring Hill out of work, as well as workers at businesses supplying the G.M. plant.
Unemployment numbers in the rest of the region remained relatively flat. Williamson County’s jobless rate stayed 2.3%. The unemployment rate for the Nashville region as a whole increased slightly to 2.6%.
Williamson, Davidson and Cheatham counties had the lowest unemployment in the state last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.