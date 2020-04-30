The Franklin headquarters of Fast Pace Health Urgent Care has undergone 25 layoffs, which combined with cuts at its various area clinics yielded a collective loss of 166 workers.
The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The documents note the layoffs are temporary. The address is 6550 Carothers Parkway in Cool Springs.
Area counties in which Fast Pace Health Urgent Care employees were cut, and in addition to Williamson, include Dickson, Maury, Sumner and Wilson. The layoffs were effective in late March, with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development now listing them on its website.
The Post was unable to determine to what extent the Franklin headquarters is still operational.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
Editor’s note: In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, various area companies are releasing workers and/or ceasing operations. The Home Page and Post are reporting such personnel moves on a regular basis.
