The Virginia tech consulting company UDig recently opened a new office in Franklin, and expects to grow quickly.
The firm, which provides software engineering and data science services, opened the office in January and expects to hire 25 people by 2022. The company already had a longstanding client in the area, which was part of the motivation for the move.
Meg Chamblee and Matt Dean will lead the new office. Both previously worked with the Canadian consulting company CGI in the Nashville area, and they hope to expand the office rapidly.
“We'll continue to be thoughtful with our client relationships. What's most important to us is to continue to deliver top notch work. Quality outcomes will remain our north star as we scale," Chamblee said, according to a press release.
Chamblee is the president of Women in Technology of Tennessee, co-founded a program for emerging leaders at the Greater Nashville Technology Council and serves as a board member for Williamson Inc. She will oversee the strategic direction of the new office. Dean will oversee all consultants working for the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.