The Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Franklin has hired David Edwards as vice president of finance and administration.
According to a release, Edwards joins Visit Franklin with nearly 15 years of experience, most recently as a controller of the San Francisco-based online platform Pilot.com.
Previously, Edwards served as director of accounting at Franklin-based Full Focus.
Edward received a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Arkansas State University.
“David brings a wide range of experience working in both municipal government with public funds and the private sector managing complex budgets,” Visit Franklin President and CEO Maureen Haley Thornton said in the release. “David’s experience and expertise will allow us to continue being wise stewards of the hotel occupancy tax funds that make up a significant portion of our operating budget, as well as explore ways to grow our earned revenue.”
