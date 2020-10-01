Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced an agreement with Franklin-based Community Health Systems that will have it purchase two hospitals and acquire a minority stake in another.
The nonprofit medical center has signed deal to buy the 60-bed Tennova Healthcare in Shelbyville and 135-bed Tennova Healthcare in Tullahoma along with their physician clinic operations and outpatient services. VUMC has also agreed to buy 20 percent of the 270-bed Clarksville Volunteer Health, where the medical center's physicians already collaborate with CHS on oncology and neonatal care.
The move significantly increases Vanderbilt’s presence across Middle Tennessee as local systems compete for market share. The medical center now offers services in Bedford, Coffee, Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. Last year, VUMC purchased the 274-bed Tennova Healthcare hospital in Lebanon from CHS, which has been on a multi-year hospital selling spree to lighten its debt load.
“We are continuing to strengthen our presence across Middle Tennessee so that we can fulfill the Medical Center’s mission to advance the health and well-being of the region we serve,” Jeff Balser, [resident and CEO of VUMC and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said in a release. "[We] look forward to working together toward this important goal with our new colleagues at these hospitals and clinics."
The purchase of the two hospitals adds 195 new beds to the Vanderbilt network and nearly 625 clinicians and support staff the organization has committed to keep on when the facility transfers are complete. Combined, the hospitals reported serving nearly 11,000 patients through inpatient and outpatient services in 2019.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.