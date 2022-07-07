National mortgage lender Waterstone Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch at 3401 Mallory Lane, Suite 100, in Franklin, led by Sales Manager David Gatheridge, per a release.
Gatheridge has 25 years of experience in the mortgage lending and financial services industries, and is a Certified Mortgage Advisor (CMA).
When choosing to join Waterstone Mortgage, he said he was drawn to several of the company’s offerings.
“Products, competitive rates, and a very high level of support for my team is paramount to our success here locally,” said Gatheridge. “But the biggest reason I joined was due to the leadership at the top – they are ultra-sensitive and responsive to what we go through at the branch, which is how they drive growth for the organization.”
Gatheridge said he also believes that the greater Franklin area is an ideal place to purchase a home.
“Franklin is like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. Williamson County has attracted people from all over the state,” he said. “The local government has done an excellent job of preserving the history of Franklin since its establishment in 1799. It has a beautiful historic district, great shopping and dining options, and many Fortune 500 companies and even Fortune 100 companies that have relocated their headquarters here.”
Through Waterstone Mortgage, a release says Gatheridge and and his team will offer a variety of loan programs, including the Single Loan Close Construction program, no-down-payment medical professional options, the no-down-payment Wealth Building Loan and much more.
The lender also offers a Platinum Credit Approval option, as well as a “Lock & Shop” program for homebuyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.