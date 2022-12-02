Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems announced Friday that Wayne Smith will retire from his role as executive chairman of the board of directors, effective Jan. 1.
Smith will continue to serve as the non-executive chairman of the board. Smith was appointed CEO three months after he joined Community Health Systems as president in 1997. The change is the culmination of a leadership plan that started in 2021, when Smith stepped down from his position as CEO and was replaced by Tim Hingtgen, according to a press release.
Hingtgen expressed thanks to Smith for his leadership over the years.
“Wayne Smith is a titan of the health care industry — a bold, entrepreneurial and visionary leader who has left an indelible mark on our organization and who has always used his position and influence to advocate for health care providers and the patients we serve,” Hingtgen said. “We are fortunate that the company will continue to benefit from Wayne’s expertise and guidance as the Chairman of our Board.”
When shares dropped nearly 50 percent in July after a disappointing second quarter, Smith bought 1 million shares in the company. The company also suffered losses in the third quarter.
