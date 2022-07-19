Cool Springs-based Wesley Financial Group has been ranked 36th in the Small and Medium Business category in the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune magazine and Great Places to Work.
Wesley was the only Tennessee company recognized in this category.
Great Places to Work measured the differences in over 413,000 millennials’ survey responses to those of other generations taken from America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study.
This study includes more than one million employee survey responses and data from companies that represent 6.1 million U.S. employees.
In that survey, 99% of Wesley Financial Group’s employees said it is a great place to work as compared to 57% at an average U.S. company.
“Our employees are our greatest assets, and it’s always nice when they recognize our commitment to creating an inviting workplace,” said Chuck McDowell, CEO of Wesley. “Like every company, we’ve had to adapt to the changing workplace environment. The millennial generation in particular has embraced the new ‘normal’ and we’ve worked hard to meet their needs.”
The Best Places for Millennials is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Places to Work-Certified organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work.”
Wesley Financial Group has been recognized several times over the past few years including being named as a Best Place to Work in 2020 and 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and in 2020 by the Business Intelligence Group. In 2020, the company was honored by Fortune and Great Places to Work as one of the Best Workplaces for Women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.