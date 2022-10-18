Franklin-based Wesley Mortgage has announced the addition of Todd Wiggins and Dalton Ponchilla as loan originators.
According to a news release, Wiggins has more than 24 years of experience in mortgage loan origination, and most recently served as a loan originator for FirstBank.
Ponchilla is a former NFL, CFL and XFL football player who previously served as a mortgage loan originator for iServe Residential Lending.
“While others in the residential lending market are decreasing their employee count, we are actually investing in growing our team,” Wesley Mortgage President Steve Medes said in the news release. “This is a great time to bring on experienced talent and we look forward to Todd and Dalton helping us continue to expand the presence of Wesley Mortgage in Middle Tennessee and beyond.”
Wesley Mortgage offers conventional VA, FHA, non-QM and Jumbo loan products across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.