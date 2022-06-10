Williamson, Inc. welcomed Wild Sage Studio into the local business market this week after the salon finally opened its doors.
Co-owners Andrea Schreiber and Lisa Diaz both attest to a long journey to this point including a fairly extensive renovation of the space in which they set up shop. Nancy Conway, senior vice president of community relations at Williamson, Inc. attended the opening to welcome a well-staffed shop of stylists and staff.
Schreiber and Diaz got hold of the space in December, and the last six months have been a long “work in progress,” according to Diaz. The renovations were broad, transforming the space with the help of Schreiber’s husband who happens to be a general contractor. The previous tenant, California Roots, was a salon and spa locale established in 2018.
“We are super excited to be finally open officially,” said Diaz. "We’re super stoked to finally be here.”
Schreiber is a licensed aesthetician capitalizing on her experience as a model for several years beginning in her early 20s. She has since sought to carve her niche in the beauty industry, first as a guest relations manager in an upscale salon in California. That experience ultimately helped her pinpoint her passion for skincare. She and her family moved to Leipers Fork about seven years ago.
Diaz is a registered nurse with a nurse injector accreditation, having worked as a nurse for five years so far. She supplements that experience with several other certifications and reassures clients with her savvy approach to treating patients with cutting-edge, non-surgical methods. She moved from New Orleans to Franklin with her husband and two of her four children.
The studio specializes in high-end hair cuts, coloring and extension services, but it also provides several skincare and makeup services. They also focus on the use of products that minimize their industry’s carbon footprint and environmental impact with a variety of organic offerings for hair and skin.
