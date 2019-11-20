At the chamber of commerce’s annual celebration on Tuesday, Williamson Inc. announced the addition of 11 new members to its board of directors and bid farewell to 9 departing members.
Middle Tennessee Electric CEO Chris Jones will be the chair of the 2020 board of directors. Jones served as the vice chair in 2019.
Nashville International Airport CEO Doug Kreulen will be the new vice chair. Republic Bank senior business banking officer Luis Parodi will be treasurer and Terracon health care sector director Laura Reinbold will be secretary.
“I am thrilled with the new leadership of this organization and look forward to advancing the ball on issues related to transportation solutions, attainable housing, and education funding,” Matt Largen, Williamson, Inc. president and CEO said, according to a press release. “Our new board members represent the finest examples of small, medium and large size businesses and non-profits across Williamson County. Our team is grateful for their leadership in our community and we look forward to working with them collectively and individually to make Williamson County and better place for business and families.”
With the new board members, and the members remaining on the board, Williamson Inc. will have 37 members of its board of directors next year.
The incoming board members are as follows:
- Shay Begani, Mars Petcare
- Tara Blue, Community Child Care
- Winston Cruze, Ramsey Solutions
- Jemond Daughtry, McDonald’s, The Good Food Group
- Josh Derryberry, Fifth Third Bank
- Phil Fawcett, Boyle Development
- Rob Ivy, Lee Company
- Tony McAlister, Studio Tenn and Nashville Shakespeare Festival
- Julie Miller, Williamson Medical Center
- Wendy Monaci, Vanderbilt Health
- PJ Pratt, Full Service Insurance
The outgoing board members are as follows:
- Richard Herrington, New Venture Group
- Paul Bolin, Williamson Medical Center
- Lisa Campbell, Mars Petcare
- Heath Clark, H. Clark Distillery
- Daren Thompson, The UPS Store of Cool Springs
- Dennis Georgatos, SKANSKA
- Gail Powell, High Hopes
- Vicki Manning, Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Jim Detrude, Nissan
These members will remain on the board:
- Tim Adams, Saint Thomas Health
- Mike Alday, Alday Communications
- Tom Atema, Atema Partners
- Bari Beasley, Williamson County Heritage Foundation
- Kim Brady, Acadia Healthcare
- Mike Cairnes, Kirkland’s
- Meg Chamblee, CGI
- JP Cowan, TMPartners
- Tomi Galin, Community Health Systems
- Bryan Gregory, DaVita VillageHealth
- Carl Haley, Grand Avenue Chauffeured Transportation
- Chase Harper, TMA Group
- Tony Johnson, Schneider Electric
- Chris Jones, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation
- Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority
- Matt Laker, Jackson National Life Insurance Company
- Dr. Dearl Lampley, Columbia State Community College
- Rob Mills, Tractor Supply Company
- Luis Parodi, Republic Bank & Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Laura Reinbold, Terracon
- David St. Charles, Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce
- Nate Thompson, Renovia
- Elaine Wells, Well Planned Events
- Dwyane West, Gresham Smith
- Ellie Westman Chin, Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau
- John Wingo, Stites & Harbison
